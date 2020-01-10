The Debate
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Ideal Choice Of 'Vada Pav' In Reply To Ajinkya Rahane's Post

Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar wrote that he likes his vada pav with red chutney and a bit of green chutney. To make his experience even batter, he adds some imli chutney.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Tendulkar

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday shared a picture of himself gorging on a vada pav. With the picture, Rahane gave three options to his Instagram followers and asked them what they prefer with their vada pav. Surprisingly, legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar replied to Ajinkya Rahane’s tweet and shared how he would like to eat his vada pav.

Tendulkar wrote that he likes his vada pav with red (sweet) chutney and a little bit of green (chilli) chutney. To make his experience even batter, he uses some imli (tamarind) chutney to make the combination better. Ajinkya Rahane approved of Sachin Tendulkar’s pick by writing, ‘great combination’. Tendulkar's love for the Maharashtrian dish is evident as he has claimed in several interviews about it being his favourite snack during his childhood days and having the ability to have 7 vada pavs in one go.

Within a few hours, Vada Pav started trending on Twitter and fans from all over the world started sharing their own combinations of the Maharashtrian dish on Twitter. Some said that they love having Vada Pav with hot tea, while others revealed that they like having it with various chutneys. Until now, Ajinkya Rahane’s tweet has more than 800 comments and around 14,000 likes.

Twitter users react to Ajinkya Rahane and his vada pav tweet:

Published:
