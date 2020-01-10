Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Ideal Choice Of 'Vada Pav' In Reply To Ajinkya Rahane's Post

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday shared a picture of himself gorging on a vada pav. With the picture, Rahane gave three options to his Instagram followers and asked them what they prefer with their vada pav. Surprisingly, legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar replied to Ajinkya Rahane’s tweet and shared how he would like to eat his vada pav.

Tendulkar wrote that he likes his vada pav with red (sweet) chutney and a little bit of green (chilli) chutney. To make his experience even batter, he uses some imli (tamarind) chutney to make the combination better. Ajinkya Rahane approved of Sachin Tendulkar’s pick by writing, ‘great combination’. Tendulkar's love for the Maharashtrian dish is evident as he has claimed in several interviews about it being his favourite snack during his childhood days and having the ability to have 7 vada pavs in one go.

How do you like your vada pav? 😋

1. Vada pav with chai

2. Vada pav with chutney

3. Just Vada pav pic.twitter.com/nyOD5cdPrb — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 10, 2020

Also Read l Sachin Tendulkar trolls Sourav Ganguly for skipping training sessions, calls him ‘DADI’

I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better👍 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2020

Great combination paaji 👍🏻 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 10, 2020

Also Read l Jasprit Bumrah talks about his very first interaction with Sachin Tendulkar in the nets

Within a few hours, Vada Pav started trending on Twitter and fans from all over the world started sharing their own combinations of the Maharashtrian dish on Twitter. Some said that they love having Vada Pav with hot tea, while others revealed that they like having it with various chutneys. Until now, Ajinkya Rahane’s tweet has more than 800 comments and around 14,000 likes.

Twitter users react to Ajinkya Rahane and his vada pav tweet:

With sweet chai to offset the spiciness of the Vada pav 🥳 — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) January 10, 2020

Vada pav with teekha chutney and red lasoon powder and mirchi 😋 — Simple Disillusioned Man (@Kobiyashimaru) January 10, 2020

Also Read l Sachin Tendulkar slams idea of 4-day tests; says should not tinker with the Purest Format

I'm craving vada pav with chai so badly right now and you're the one to blame😩❤😅😂😂 — Smriti Sinha (@smritisinha99) January 10, 2020

The last two or three days, when I have come to Mumbai, I have been eating big pavs with great fervor. pic.twitter.com/Q0XX4CSzun — HV (@hemendra25) January 10, 2020

Also Read l Sachin Tendulkar gets touching response from polio-affected child after sharing his video