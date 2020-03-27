Diana Penty Says 21-day Lockdown Will Pass In A Blink,quips 'keep Blinking If You Have To'

Cocktail actor Diana Penty took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the 21-day lockdown with an adorably cute video.The actor has been eagerly anticipating the end of the current 21-day national lockdown which has been imposed in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Diana quipped about the long days of self-isolating at home by quoting the phrase 'blink and it's gone' but later went on to ask her fans and followers to 'Stay Home!!'.

Have a look:

They say blink and its gone.

But I'm blinking and we’re only on

day 3 of the lockdown 🤦‍♀️



But on a serious note....STAY HOME!! And keep blinking if you have to 🙄 pic.twitter.com/csVYJHpdTR — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) March 27, 2020

Read | Diana Penty adorably compares herself with mother Noreen's old photo, calls her 'The OG'

Diana Penty will be seen next in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Shiddat with an ensemble cast. In a recent interaction with the media, Dinesh Vijan, the film’s producer, had revealed that Shiddat is not an ordinary love story, but also portrays the length to which one can go for it. He further added that the film speaks volumes about the passion that triumphs all perils and beliefs. The producer concluded, that the belief in one’s heart and the drive to do certain things is what the film Shiddat is about.

Read | Diana Penty shares no make up look and special self care week goals

About Shiddat

Shiddat is slated for a theatrical release by the end of this year. the film features actors Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The film is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Maddock Films. Shiddat went on the floors in November 2019 with a scheduled release date in 2020. However, no official announcement of the release date has been made yet.

Read | Diana Penty is saying "sorry" in her latest Instagram post; here is why

Read | Diana Penty's sun-kissed picture will brighten up your day; see post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.