Diana Penty Shares No Make Up Look And Special Self Care Week Goals

Diana Penty has set up some special self-care week goals. She recently took to her social media handle and posted a picture of her no make up day look. Diana Penty previously took to her Instagram and in a video spoke about coronavirus and safety measures that one must adhere to. She also spoke of how due to the lockdown she has been staying at home and has decided to come up with self-care goals and do things that make her happy. Here is the no make up day look post on social media of the Cocktail actress:

Diana Penty's self-care goals & no makeup day look on Instagram

Actress Diana Penty recently uploaded a picture of her no-makeup day look as part of her self-care week goals. The actress spoke in her caption of how she wishes to let her skin breathe. Diana Penty's fans left her many comments encouraging the actress to share more pictures of the same.

The actor earlier also took to her Instagram to share a video regarding the recent Coronavirus outbreak and how people must take care of themselves and wash their hands regularly. She also spoke of how one must not touch their face often and stay at home and do things that make them happy. She also posted a picture on Instagram showcasing how she has opted to work out at home since the gyms have been closed.

Diana Penty, earlier seen in films like Cocktail, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and more, will next be seen in the flick, Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, all shooting schedules have been canceled. Diana Penty's fans can't wait to see her in more blockbuster films and have been enthusiastic to see the actress post actively on Instagram.

