Diana Penty Is Saying "sorry" In Her Latest Instagram Post; Here Is Why

Diana Penty has been vocal about all the precautionary measures to be taken during the coronavirus pandemic situation. The actor has taken to her social media to share videos, photos about the necessary precautions that one needs to follow to fight the pandemic. The latest post by the model is also suggestive that everyone needs to be ‘closed’ at the moment even though it is difficult.

On Day 3 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 724 with the death toll rising to 17. As a precautionary move from further surge, Diana Penty is urging everyone to be ‘closed’ referring to the lockdown. In the still she shared form her film Cocktail, she is holding a, 'Sorry we are closed’ slate. She is desperately asking people to stay indoors. Diana Penty has hashtagged the picture with #IndiaOnLockdown #StayHomeSaveLives. According to the tags, she is asking people to follow the lockdown norms and also save lives by staying at home.

Check out the post that she shared during COVID-19 lockdown

Diana Penty’s picture received a massive reaction from most of her 3.6 million followers. Some of them lauded her for her initiative of asking people to stay indoors. Even celebrity stylist and fashion director of a popular magazine, Anaita Shroff Adajania, poured heart emoticons on the picture. One follower commented, “This is the best picture to convince everyone to stay indoors.”

Diana Penty has been motivating her followers to be at their best form during COVID-19 lockdown

