Diana Penty Is 'super Excited' For Malayalam Debut With Dulquer Salmaan, Shares Details

Diana Penty revealed on Instagram that she is all set to make her debut in the Malayalam film industry. In her post on February 9, she wrote that she was really 'excited' to join Dulquer Salmaan and Roshan Andrews along with the rest of the crew on the start of her new journey. Since she has called this movie a new journey, she said she is looking forward to the ride. Penty had started the post writing, “Cheers to new beginnings! 🥂”.

Diana Penty's debut in the South

In the image she posted, Diana Penty can be seen next to Dulquer Salmaan. The two are standing alongside each other holding a clapboard which reveals that the film is a Dulquer Salmaan production. The two are pointing towards the clapboard that has 'Shot 1' written on it.

Salmaan is wearing a beige shirt and is sporting his trademark bearded look with a full head of hair that skims the bottom half of his ears. Diana Penty is carrying a layered look with an army-green tunic on the inside, and a jeans jacket on the top. For her makeup, she has on some kohl on her lower lids, a pink-hued blush and nude lips. Her hair is framing her face in waves. Both Salmaan and Penty have huge smiles on their face as they take the shot for the announcement.

In a recent post on Diana Penty’s Instagram profile, the actor could be seen in a snug and cosy outfit. The picture is captioned, “Baby it’s cold outside... 🐒”. In it, Penty can be seen sitting on a high stool in front of a window. The window opens out into what looks like a terrace. Penty is seated with her legs pulled up and her hand propped on her knees. She is wearing a sweater dress which is a light shade of brown.

The dress has a turtle neck and Penty can be seen pulling it towards her lips. Her bare feet are pointed downwards as she gazes into the camera lens. The dress looks to be very warm and comfortable which could attribute to the caption the actor has used. Diana Penty is sporting shorter hair in this picture which just about touches her shoulders. She is wearing thick kohl on her lower lids and her nails are bare in the picture.

