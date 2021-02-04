Dulquer Salmaan Announces Production No 6 Under Wayfarer Films Feat Actor Saiju Kurup

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media handle and made a big announcement regarding the upcoming project of his production company, Wayfarer Films, on Wednesday. Interestingly, Dulquer shared the sixth productional venture, which is Upacharapoorvvam Gunda Jayan. Meanwhile, the photo, shared by him, read the title of the film, which was written in Malayalam, and other details of the cast and the crew.

In a brief caption, Dulquer spilled the beans around the upcoming project and unveiled the details of Upacharapoorvvam Gunda Jayan's cast. Interestingly, before sharing the details of the project with his fans, Dulquer poked fun while mentioning that he has shared a couple of posts on the same day. And, this announcement post will be the last for the day. Scroll down to take a look at the post.

READ | Dulquer Salmaan Announces His New Film Project With Diana Penty, Read Details

'Thrilled to announce Production No 6 under Wayfarer Films ! “Upacharapoorvvam Gunda Jayan” made in association with My Dreams Entertainment. Starring some lovelies like Saiju Kurup, Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma, Johny Antony, Shani Shaki, Sabu mon, Sudheer Karamana, Jaffer Idukki, Biju Sopanam, Vijilesh, Sagar Surya Vrindha Menon, Parvathy, Nayana, Shailja, Radha Gomati, Uthara among others. The movie is directed by Arun Vaiga and scripted by Rajesh Verma', read an excerpt of Dulquer Salmaan's caption.

READ | Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kali' And Other Films Where Male Protagonists Had Major Anger Issues

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming projects

Interestingly, going by the 34-year-old actor's social media feed, it seems like February 3rd was quite an exciting day for him as he not only completed nine years in the showbiz but his another upcoming production venture also went on floors. Dulquer's debut film, Second Show, clocked nine. While recalling the same, Dulquer wrote, "Today I embarked on a new film. The jitters and fears are still present but time has helped turn that into something positive".

READ | Dulquer Salmaan's Over-the-top Romance Films Which We Have Come To Adore

On the other hand, he made an announcement with a post, shared a couple of hours before the celebration post. He informed his fans and followers that he has started rolling his fifth productional venture. Apart from bankrolling the film, Dulquer will also play the lead in the Rosshan Andrrews directorial. The ensemble star cast of the yet-to-be-titled film also features Bollywood actor Diana Penty.

READ | Dulquer Salmaan Expresses His Gratitude For Kerala CM On Instagram, Says 'lots Of Respect'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.