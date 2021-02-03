Dulquer Salmaan Announces His New Film Project With Diana Penty, Read Details

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently announced a new project on his Instagram handle. Dulquer Salmaan's movies like Banglore Days, Kammatipadam, Charlie, and Ustad Hotel are very popular. He also made his Bollywood debut starring alongside late Irrfan Khan in Karwaan in the year 2018. Dulquer Salmaan is highly active on social media and shares his latest film project insights and life updates on his social media account. Read ahead to know more details about his latest project announcement.

Also Read | Sundance Film Festival: List Of Best Films Released At The Event This Year

Also Read | When Charli D'amelio Thought That A Twitter Hashtag Supporting Charli XCX Was For Her!

Dulquer Salmaan announces a new project with Diana Penty

Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram roared with love from fans and followers today when he announced his new project through his social media account. The film will be produced under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Production House, Wayfarer Films. This will be the latest film of Dulquer Salmaan's production house after some popular films like Varane Avashymund and Maniyarayile Ashokan. He shared his new venture details with Diana Penty. He captioned the post by saying " Extremely happy to announce our newest venture. This is Production No 5 from #Wayfarer Films. I get to join hands with the super talented Rosshan Andrrews and the dynamic writing team of Bobby-Sanjay. We have a delightful cast featuring a personal favourite of mine Manoj (K Jayan) ettan, the lovely Diana Penty and a long list of great talents. This is a film I’m very excited about. Will keep you all posted as we go along this journey. Love and gratitude to all of you !" Check out the picture below:

Also Read | Know Waheeda Rehman's Net Worth Details On Her Birthday Today

After the announcement, Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram was showered with a lot of love from his fans and followers. Within an hour, the post has garnered more than 2 lakh likes from all his followers. Each and every one of his followers is very excited about this project. See the reactions below:

Dulquer Salmaan's filmography

Dulquer Salmaan's movies are known for unique themes. Dulquer Salmaan has won a Kerala State Film Award and four Filmfare South Awards. He also played as the main lead of O Kadhal Kanmani which was directed by Mani Ratnam and released in 2015. He was also a part of the box-office hit, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, and his film Banglore Days is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever. He also did another Bollywood film with Sonam Kapoor called The Zoya Factor which was released in 2019.

Image Credits - @dqsalmaan Instagram

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey's Super Bowl Ad Earns Him Nickname 'Flatthew McConaughey', See Video

Also Read | 'Class Of 2020' Actor Nibeditaa Paal Opens Up About Her Casting Couch Experience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.