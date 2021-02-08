Dulquer Salmaan Unveils First Look Of 'Bheeshma Parvam', Says 'how Epic Does This Look'

Dulquer Salmaan seemed excited as he shared the first look of his father's next film Bheeshma Parvam. The actor wrote a long heartfelt post as he shared two posters of the film in which actor Mammootty can be seen posing. The upcoming film has been directed by Amal Neerad. The superstar can be seen posing in an intense avatar as he sat upon a chair. The dramatic narrative of the film has thus been set by the first look of the poster and fans of the actor have expressed how eager they are to watch the film. Dulquer Salmaan himself seemed excited for the film featuring his father and wrote a caption dedicated to him.

Dulquer Salmaan unveils first look of Bheeshma Parvam

In the first image shared by Dulquer Salmaan, actor Mammootty can be seen seated upon a chair. The actor gives an intense look as he is surrounded by a grim surrounding. With such an intense set up the fans were left wondering as to what the narrative of the film could possibly be. Hence the fans reacted by praising the actor for his look in the film. Dulquer Salmaan himself seemed very impressed with his father's work and wrote that he feels the first look simply looks epic. He added that he still goes wide eyed when he watches his father on screen. Thus he admitted that he still is a huge fan of his father's work in films and thus shared the excitement to watch him in the upcoming film.

Dulquer Salmaan then added that he cannot wait to watch the film on the big screen. He called the film a slick entertainer and gave his congratulations to the team of the film. He wishes them best of luck for the film and continued to post a few hashtags before completing his caption. In the caption, Dulquer Salmaan seemed to have poured his heart out, just due to the sheer excitement he had for the film. He wrote that he is his father's first fan and also wrote that nobody is like him. Thus, he seemed extremely happy for his father's upcoming project and fans too praised the film for the same reason. A number of prominent personalities also reacted to the first look shared by Dulquer, in the comments section.

