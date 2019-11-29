Ayushmann Khurrana And Others Who Are VJs-turned-Bollywood-actors

A number of Bollywood actors have come from different career backgrounds and have left a mark in the film industry. Many have chosen different careers within performance arts - quote a few anchors and hosts, for instance, have turned into actors with time. Here is a look at actors who were Video Jockeys before.

Actors who were Video Jockeys before

1. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana got famous when he won MTV Roadies. He went on to become a VJ for an MTV show, MTV Wassup. He also hosted a number of television reality shows like MTV Rock on, Just Dance, and India’s Got Talent. Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Vicky Donor. His performances have been critically acclaimed ever since. He also won a National Award recently for his work in the film Andhadhun.

2. Anusha Dandekar

Anush Dandekar has been a common face on the channel MTV. She was also a judge on the Indian reality show, MTV India’s Top Model. She went on to star in films like Viruddh and Mumbai Matinee. However, she only featured in a handful of films.

3. Amrita Arora

Most people are unaware of the fact that Amrita Arora was initially a Video Jockey for the MTV channel. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Kitne Door Kitne Paas. Her performance failed to impress the critics and a certain part of the audience. She was also criticized for her script choice.

4. Sarah-Jane Dias

Sarah-Jane Dias was a common face on channel V. She was loved by the viewers as an anchor. She made her Bollywood debut with the film, Game, which did not do very well at the box office. She was also a part of the film titled Angry Indian Goddesses, which was liked a certain part of the audience. She also starred in a film titled Kya Super Kool Hai Hum.

5. Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Kapoor is another actor who started as a Video Jockey and was successful in the Hindi film industry. He was a VJ on the channel V and had also hosted a few shows. He made his Bollywood debut with the film, London Dreams. He went on to play a pivotal role in the films, Action replayy and Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani.

