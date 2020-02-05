Was Isha Ambani's Lehenga At Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception Repeated? Check Out Pics

Isha Ambani was recently seen at the star-studded wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai. What caught everyone's eye is that she had repeated the lehenga from one of her cousin’s wedding. The move from the Ambanis has impressed as well as shocked many people.

Isha Ambani repeats her outfit at Armaan Jain’s wedding

Isha Ambani recently proved that she is just like everyone else when it comes to fashion. She was spotted at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra reception at St. Regis in Mumbai. She was wearing a pink lehenga with heavy embroidery and work. The blouse was of the 90s fashion as it had puffed sleeves and a V-neck. The dupatta with the lehenga was simple as the entire lehenga was otherwise loaded with work. The lehenga is the work of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She was seen accessorising the look with an emerald set which also had silver stonework. The dress was worn by her previously at the wedding of her cousin, Arjun Kothari. The only difference was in the way the look was accessorised. Previously, she was wearing a diamond choker style neckpiece. Have a look at her outfits on two separate occasions here.

Nita Ambani slays in a golden saree

Nita Ambani was recently seen at the wedding reception of actor Armaan Jain. She was seen wearing a golden saree of glitter material. The saree had a red thin border. She was seen wearing a heavy diamond set with the saree. She was also seen wearing heavy makeup with the look. She had also added accessories to complete the look. The outfit is visible in the above video.

Image Courtesy: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Instagram

