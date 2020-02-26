'My Wife’s 37. It’s Cool': Nick Jonas Opens Up About Age Gap With Wife Priyanka Chopra

Initially, there was a lot of buzz about the age gap between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Ever since the duo started dating, netizens kept questioning their age gap. And now it seems like Nick Jonas has finally decided to break his silence about his and his wife’s age gap, which has apparently become the talk of the town.

Nick Jonas is one of the judges on a prominent reality show. During the show, Nick Jonas opened up about the age difference between him and Priyanka Chopra. During an interaction with his co-judge Kelly Clarkson, she said, "Nick I’m 37. Aren’t you 27?" To which, Nick Jonas humorously said, “My wife’s 37, it’s cool.” A report suggests this is the first time Nick Jonas might have opened up about the age gap and seems like this is how Nick Jonas takes a dig at the age gap talks about him and Priyanka.

While Priyanka Chopra has addressed this issue on a leading news portal revealing that it does not bother her, she has also said that the media gives a lot of importance to the trollers more than the celebrities do. She also said that she does not think that celebrities are a point of discussion.

Priyanka Chopra also emphasised on how she does not want to live her life on others’ saying and it does not affect her. She also went on calling the media lazy because they keep giving such people a lot of importance, instead of writing actual content about the country. Not just Priyanka and Nick, a lot of other Bollywood and Hollywood celebs have been bashed by netizens previously for their age difference.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

