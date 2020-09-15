Farhan Akhtar Endorses Jaya Bachchan's Bollywood Defence, Says 'she Has Always Stood Up'

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has endorsed Jaya Bachchan for her remarks in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday who defended the Bollywood industry. She also slammed the 'conspiracy' by Bollywood insiders to defame the film industry over allegations of drug use and 'use of derogatory terms to describe it'.

Retweeting a video of Bachchan's speech in the House shared by fellow filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, Akhtar said the veteran had always stood up to be counted when it mattered. "Respect," he wrote. The video of the Samajwadi MP's rousing speech has gone viral on social media and has received sharp reactions.

🙏🏽 Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered. #JayaBachchan https://t.co/KCCKIOqCLw — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 15, 2020

Jaya Bachchan's parliament speech

Even though Bachchan did not take any names, her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry and also actor Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks calling Bollywood a "gutter". Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Bachchan said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it.

Without taking names, the Samajwadi Party MP said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a "gutter". "People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate," she said.

In a reference to Kishan's statement in Lok Sabha on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel, Bachchan said she was "really embarrassed and ashamed." "I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame," she said. Bachchan said the government should come forward and support the entertainment industry.

"I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government in whatever good work it takes up. They come and speak for them, they support them. If there is a national calamity, they come forward, they give money and their services," she said.

Other reactions

Praising her for standing up for the film industry, Taapsee Pannu said Jaya Bachchan, "hit the nail on its head and how!" Retweeting the video, Taapsee said, "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up."

Anubhav Sinha sent his respects to the actor-politician. He said that 'for those who did not know', this was called ‘reed ki haddi’ (strength) to hail her for showing spine.

