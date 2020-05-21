Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani Put Budget Cut Rumours To Rest, Check Post

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s co-owned film production company Excel Entertainment has been dealing with several rumours regarding budget cuts. However, these rumours have now been addressed and put to rest by Excel Entertainment through a post made on social media. The post offers clarifications to all the doubts surrounding those rumours.

Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani put rumours to rest

The post clearly mentioned the rumour which was circulating. The producers mentioned that they are fully aware of the speculations that have been doing rounds about the budget cuts. They added that the rumours specifically targeted the budget cuts which were to be introduced for the Amazon Prime Originals.

Excel Media claimed that the speculations are baseless and therefore not true in any way. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Media further added that all the rumours were just assumptions and need not be taken seriously. Further on, the post mentioned that Amazon Prime has been a great partner to Excel Media, and the producers eagerly look forward to working with them once again on multiple shows. Excel Media also added that it will continue to collaborate with the online streaming platform and may even go on to produce several shows, according to a news portal.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment has produced three web series in the past. All three web series were Amazon Prime Exclusives namely, Inside Edge, Mirzapur and Made in Heaven. These three web series were loved by audiences and received a tremendous response. However, there were certain speculations that hinted towards certain budget cuts that were going to be introduced for the web series further on, according to a news portal. However, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment cleared up this rumour by the above post on social media. The rumours had fans worried since all the three shows have become a fan favourite among the people. However, the rumours have been put to rest and people were relieved to know that nothing changes in terms of production value and quality of the shows.

