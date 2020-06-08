Ritesh Sidhwani Is Happy To Resume Work, Says 'back To What I Do Best'

With the Maharashtra government granting permissions to resume shootings while following the safety norms, several filmmakers have been chalking out their schedules. Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani recently shared a picture on social media while sitting at his office and describing how working while wearing masks has become a “new normal" for everyone amid coronavirus pandemic.

Ritesh Sidhwani is happy to be back to work

Ritesh shared the picture on his Twitter handle where he can be seen sitting in his office and posing for the camera. Being aware that the war with the virus isn’t over he is seen still wearing a mask and taking the precautions needed at the workplace. While captioning the post, the Dil Dhadakne Do producer wrote that he is back to what he does best that is making movies. Though he had been up with work at home amid the lockdown, Ritesh feels that his office will always remain his comfort zone place. Casting director Honey Trehan was the first one to leave a comment under the post. He expressed his happiness of seeing Ritesh resuming work once again.

Apart from the producer, several other directors have also resumed the shootings of their upcoming projects. Earlier, Piku director Shoojit Sircar shared a picture on his Twitter handle and informed about the resumption in the post-production work of his next film Sardar Udham Singh. The actor wrote that the work will resume from June 8. Apart from this, the film’s main lead Vicky Kaushal penned some beautiful words regarding resuming work after several days of lockdown. Vicky Kaushal’s caption was his state of mind after the Unlock phase-1.

Vicky Kaushal shared a still from his production days with Sardar Udham Singh. He can be seen in his undercover avatar dressed in a dapper suit. Vicky’s look for the film is of a vengeful man who is a mission in a foreign land. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar, who is also in the frame. Producer Ronnie Lahiri can also be seen in the frame clicked in the European backdrop. The director is sipping on some hot beverage and Vicky Kaushal is busy explaining himself in the still. The picture was shot during the UK schedule of the film.

(Image credit: Instagram)

