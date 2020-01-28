The Debate
Kiara Advani's Yellow Outfits Are The Best Style Inspiration

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani looks her best in the colour yellow. Have a look at the instances where she pulled off the bright colour with class and elegance

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is one of the finest emerging actors of Bollywood. The actor is also liked by fans for her dressing sense. Here is a look at instances where the actor can be seen slaying in yellow.

Yellow and Kiara Advani are a match made in heaven

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

1.       Kiara Advani can be seen slaying the yellow shade with a tint of green in it. She is wearing a semi-formal jumpsuit which has one sleeve off while the other sleeve is full. She can be seen opting for minimum accessories with the look. The only addition is a pair of unique shaped sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

2.       Kiara Advani can be seen slaying in a party gown here. The gown in chrome yellow has a long, ruffled trail. The Kabir Singh actor has let her hair loose and has opted for minimum makeup to complete her look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

3.       Kiara Advani is pulling off a casual yellow outfit here. She wearing a skin fit skirt and blouse here. The skirt has frills towards the end while the blouse is sleeveless and has a bow on it. She can be seen wearing golden statement earrings to complete her look.

Read Kiara Advani Oozes Glamour As She Pulls Off THESE Co-ord Outfits

Also read Kiara Advani Finally Shares Her Thoughts On Kabir Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

4.       Kiara Advani is wearing a ballroom gown in this picture. The gown is an off-shoulder one and has been made with two different materials. One is shimmery while the other is satin. The gown has a thigh-high slit and a broach on the waist. She can be seen wearing a pair of multi-coloured heels with the gown.

Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram

Read Kiara Advani's Tote Bag Costs As Much As Two Nights In A Luxury Suite At Atlantis, Dubai

Also read Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani And Kiara Advani: Who Rocked High-slit The Best?

 

 

Published:
