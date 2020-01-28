Kiara Advani's Yellow Outfits Are The Best Style Inspiration

Kiara Advani is one of the finest emerging actors of Bollywood. The actor is also liked by fans for her dressing sense. Here is a look at instances where the actor can be seen slaying in yellow.

Yellow and Kiara Advani are a match made in heaven

1. Kiara Advani can be seen slaying the yellow shade with a tint of green in it. She is wearing a semi-formal jumpsuit which has one sleeve off while the other sleeve is full. She can be seen opting for minimum accessories with the look. The only addition is a pair of unique shaped sunglasses.

2. Kiara Advani can be seen slaying in a party gown here. The gown in chrome yellow has a long, ruffled trail. The Kabir Singh actor has let her hair loose and has opted for minimum makeup to complete her look.

3. Kiara Advani is pulling off a casual yellow outfit here. She wearing a skin fit skirt and blouse here. The skirt has frills towards the end while the blouse is sleeveless and has a bow on it. She can be seen wearing golden statement earrings to complete her look.

4. Kiara Advani is wearing a ballroom gown in this picture. The gown is an off-shoulder one and has been made with two different materials. One is shimmery while the other is satin. The gown has a thigh-high slit and a broach on the waist. She can be seen wearing a pair of multi-coloured heels with the gown.

