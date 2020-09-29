Unseen Pic Of Day: Aishwarya Rai’s Resemblance To Kokilaben Ambani Was Uncanny In 'Guru'

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Guru, which was helmed by Mani Ratnam and was released in the year 2007, was loosely based on the life of business tycoon, Dhirubhai Ambani. Aishwarya's character in the movie was touted to be based on Dhirubhai's wife, Kokilaben Ambani and the actor was much appreciated for her performance in the same. Recently, a still of the actor from the movie has been going viral on social media wherein she bears an uncanny resemblance to the matriarch of the Ambani family.

Also Read: Did You Know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Enjoyed A Lot Of Perks On 'Jodhaa Akbar' Sets?

Aishwarya Rai's striking resemblance to Kokilaben Ambani

The post has a collage of Aishwarya's middle-aged look from Guru and Kokilaben's real monochrome picture. The post has Kokilaben's picture in a traditional saree and Bindi with her hair tied to a neat bun. Alongside that Aishwarya's look from the movie bears a striking resemblance to Kokilaben. The actor can be seen sporting a golden saree and opting for a non-makeup look.

She can be further seen sporting a red Bindi and a nose ring. The Jodha Akbar actor further opted for a dyed white hairdo to showcase the middle-aged look. One of the fans reacted to the post stating that Aishwarya had done a stunning performance in the movie. The fan also predicted that the actor would find success in a stand-alone character film if the same would be helmed by Mani Ratnam, given the fact that the acclaimed filmmaker also directed Guru. Take a look at the picture along with the reaction of the fan to the same.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer Binodini Dasi Biopic Film 'Noti Binodini' Pushed To 2021

About the movie, Guru

Talking about the movie, it also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, R Madhavan, and Roshan Seth in the pivotal roles. The soundtrack of the movie was composed by AR Rahman. Guru had also premiered in Toronto making it the first Indian film to have a mainstream release in Canada. The Abhishek Bachchan starrer film was also a part of the Cannes Film Festival that year. AR Rahman had gone on to receive the Award for the Best Music and Best Background Score in the Filmfare Awards as well as the IIFA Awards.

Also Read: This Day That Year Sept 1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Called Out For Magazine Cover & More

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Aaradhya's Ode To Teachers; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.