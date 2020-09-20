Here's How Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan Got The Swordfight Scene Right For 'Jodhaa Akbar'

Jodhaa Akbar is one of the most popular period-dramas. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The film followed the romance between the Mughal Emperor Muhammad Akbar and Princess Jodhaa Bai, who becomes his wife because of a political alliance.

Apart from the songs, direction and the lead actors’ romance in the film, one of the best scenes from the film is their sword fight. The actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan were critically acclaimed for their swordfight scene which they shot without a body double. Here’s how the actors got the scene right and won the hearts of their fans.

Here’s how Hrithik & Aishwarya got their swordfight scene right

For the epic sword fight scene in Jodhaa Akbar, the sword was initially made of wood and fibre. Since the lead actors found it difficult to manoeuvre, the swords were remade of light fibre. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen in a white attire in the scene. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, was seen in a green outfit. Although Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tries hard to defeat Hrithik Roshan, she ends up losing. Ironically, it is during that moment in the film when King Akbar falls in love with Jodhaa.

Jodhaa Akbar was considered to be one of the most expensive Bollywood movies ever made. As per IMDb trivia, around 80 elephants, 100 horses and 55 camels were used for the shooting of Jodhaa Akbar. Moreover, the jewellery and costumes designed by Neeta Lulla were considered priceless and valuable. Actors Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were the first choices of directed Ashutosh Gowariker.

Jodhaa Akbar was a critically acclaimed film and also went on to become a commercially successful film. The film won several accolades for the actors’ performances, cinematography and music. Initially, AR Rahman was sceptical of composing the music for a periodic drama film, but changed his mind for Jodhaa Akbar.

What's next for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen with father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan

