Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff Had To Retake A Slap Scene 17 Times; Read Details?

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor are two veteran actors of Bollywood who both have been working in the Hindi Film Industry for more than 40 years. They are incredibly talented and have been seen together in many films. Some of the films in which they are seen together are Ram Lakhan, Kabhi Na Kabhi, Karma and many more. One of their films called Parinda completed 30 years of its release, last year in November. In celebration of this, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films had posted a video on Twitter of an interview of the two actors, where they talking about a particular scene in which Jackie Shroff had to slap Anil Kapoor and how the take had to be redone 17 times!

Anil Kapoor is a Perfectionist

In this interesting video, Jackie Shroff explains that he had to slap Anil Kapoor 17 times to get the take right. He said that it was a scene where brothers were fighting and Anil Kapoor wanted to get the expression right. In the scene, Jackie Shroff was playing the elder brother and Anil Kapoor the younger, and in a heated argument, Jackie had to slap Anil. Jackie Shroff explained that even though the first take was completely fine, Anil Kapoor wanted to get the shot perfected and thus asked Jackie Shroff to keep slapping him again and again. Finally, the shot had to be redone 17 times before Anil Kapoor felt his expression was perfected. Jackie Shroff mentioned that all the slaps were also real and not in the air as this was requested by Anil Kapoor and talked about how much of a perfectionist Anil Kapoor was while praising him.

@AnilKapoor has always been a perfectionist when it comes to his shots. Here is @bindasbhidu sharing how it took 17 'hard' takes to get the final cut for one of #Parinda's scenes. #30YearsOfParinda@MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/yWpratNupx — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) October 31, 2019

Parinda is a film that was released in 1989 and is a family drama. The movie revolves around two brothers, Kishan (Jackie Shroff) and Karan (Anil Kapoor). Even though in real life Anil Kapoor is elder to Jackie Shroff, he played the younger brother. Both of them were seen as brothers again later in the movie Ram Lakhan, released in the same year. The duo was last seen together in the film Shootout at Wadala (2013) in which Jackie Shroff made a guest appearance.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff's Instagram

