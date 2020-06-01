Madhuri Dixit To Juhi Chawla: Anil Kapoor's Recent Collaboration With 90's Leading Ladies

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. He has been admired by fans for his flawless on-screen performances. The charming actor has delivered many commercial hits to the film industry. In his recent movies, Anil Kapoor was seen collaborating with his leading ladies from the 1990s. Have a look at the list here.

Madhuri Dixit – Total Dhamaal

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit shared screen space in many hit movies like Kishen Kanhaiya, Gharwali Baharwali & more. The duo's last movie together was 2001's Lajja until Total Dhamaal brought them together after 18 years. Total Dhamaal is a 2019 adventure comedy movie helmed by Indra Kumar.

The third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise, Total Dhamaal is loosely based on the 1963’s Hollywood movie It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. Total Dhamaal features a large ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh and more. The plot of Total Dhamaal revolves around a group of people who learn about a hidden treasure and race to find it to claim it.

Juhi Chawla - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor's prominent movies together include Andaz, Deewana Mastana & more. After sharing screen in 2007 in Salaam-e-Ishq, the duo collaborated together for 2019's coming-of-age romantic-drama movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is loosely based on a 1919 novel A Damsel in Distress by P. G. Wodehouse. The plot of the movie unveils how a closeted gay woman attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional Punjabi family.

Aishwarya Rai – Fanney Khan

Their prominent works together are Taal in 1999 and Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai back in 2000 and came back together about 18 years later. Fanney Khan is a 2018 musical-comedy movie helmed by Atul Manjrekar. Bankrolled under the banner if T-series, the movie stars Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a middle-aged father and his young, aspiring and overweight teenage daughter. He pushes her to be a singer and kidnaps a famous soloist to make way for his daughter to become a star.

Dimple Kapadia – Welcome Back

Dimple Kapadia and Anil Kapoor shared screen space in hit movies like 1989's Ram Lakhan and 1998's Kabhi Na Kabhi. The duo then collaborated in Welcome Back which was a 2015 action-comedy movie helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala.

The movie is the sequel to the 2007 movie Welcome and features an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Shruti Hassan, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The plot of the story unveils how a pair of gangsters try to find a husband for their newly discovered sister. However, things take an existing turn when complications arise due to mistaken identities.

