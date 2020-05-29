Jackie Shroff Tries His Hands At Making Clay Pots Amid Lockdown; See Pic

Jackie Shroff's love for gardening and tree plantation is pretty evident from his social media handles. The Hero actor has also been actively propagating the importance of planting saplings for a while now after he started the '#pedlagaobhidu' campaign on social media. However, the actor promoted the importance of an eco-friendly environment with yet another instance as he tried his hands at making clay pots.

Jackie Shroff learns how to make clay pots in quarantine

Jackie Shroff recently reunited with his family after being stuck at his house between Mumbai and Pune due to the Coronavirus lockdown. While everyone else is figuring out ways to spend their quarantine time right, Jaggu Dada does not leave an opportunity to highlight the importance of mother earth with fans through social media amid lockdown. After sharing a human's bond with Earth in his recent 'The Earth Heals Me' post, Shroff has finally given fans an insight into his lockdown diaries.

Jackie Shroff is utilising his quarantine time by learning new things and pottery in one of the many. In the latest post shared by Shroff on his Instagram handle, he is seen trying his hands at making a clay pot on a potter's wheel. For the unversed, a potter's wheel is a machine that is used in shaping the clay into ceramic ware. Along with sharing the photograph, the Ram Lakhan actor shed some light on the importance of being down to earth and grounded as he captioned the post writing, "Maati se puch. Aaj sikandar kahan hai".

Check out the post below

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen sharing the screen space with his son, Tiger Shroff in the third installment of the blockbuster action-thriller Baaghi, titled Baaghi 3. Jackie Shroff essayed the role of Inspector Charan Chaturvedi in this Ahmed Khan directorial which went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of 2020. However, the veteran actor will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi.

The film marks the fourth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe and will also feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn reprising their roles as Simmba and Singham respectively in the film. Although the release date of the cop action-drama has been pushed due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the new release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

