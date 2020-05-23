Jackie Shroff Returns Home As Lockdown Eases; Ayesha, Krishna Gush Over His 'swag'

Visuals of people flouting lockdown restrictions have been an unfortunate aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, numerous celebrities from the film industry have been co-operative and have stayed put in various parts of the world after the lockdown was announced. Be it those like Mouni Roy, who have been stuck abroad, or Salman Khan, who is living at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai, the celebrities have showcased patience since then.

Another actor who was not able to return home due to the lockdown was Jackie Shroff. The actor was forced to live at his second home between Mumbai and Pune when the restrictions had been placed. With certain relaxations being made with regards to travel in Lockdown 4.0, Jackie Shroff has now finally returned home.

The Ram Lakhan star’s return delighted his wife Ayesha and daughter Krishna the most. Clicking a selfie with her father, Krishna wrote how he was ‘A1 since day 1.’ Jackie too posted the same pic terming her as his ‘power.’ Ayesha could not get over her husband’s swag.

Here are the posts:

Jackie Shroff had earlier shot a video from his home and stated that he was spending time by gardening and indulging in other such activities at his second home. He had urged his fans to stay at home while slamming the ‘stupidity’ of the lockdown violators.

Meanwhile, another close member of the family, Krishna Shroff’s boyfriend Eban Hyams too had been living with her in Mumbai during the lockdown. However, the basketball player managed to travel back to his home in Australia as per the steps taken by the respective governments.

Tiger Shroff, meanwhile, has been keeping his fans entertained with videos of his dancing sessions and stunts, some of them being throwback moments. There are also reports that he has been living in with former co-star and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

