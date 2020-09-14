Did You Know That Anupam Kher Was 28 When He Played 65-year-old Teacher In 'Saaransh'?

In a career spanning around four decades, Anupam Kher has proved his mettle in the industry. The veteran actor kick-started his career back in 1984 with Saaransh. But did you know that Anupam essayed his debut role as a 65-year-old teacher when he was just 28?

Anupam Kher’s debut role

The then 28-year-old Anupam played the role of a retired middle-class teacher who loses his son. Although the movie was moderately successful at the box office, it garnered him massive appreciation from fans and critics alike. Anupam’s passionate acting in Saaransh also earned him several accolades including Filmfare Award in the best actor category.

On May 25, 2020, the actor completed 36 years in the ‘world of entertainment’. He, took to Twitter, to express that showbiz has been an ‘incredible’ journey for him. Anupam added that ‘God has been kind’ to him throughout, along with his fans who have always showered him with loved and appreciated. Check out his Tweet here:

My 1st film #Saaransh was released on 25th May, 1984. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been kind. And you, my audiences have given me so much love. THANK YOU!! 🙏🙏😍 #36YearsOfAnupam #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/rFpBVHMK3F — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 25, 2020

Along with this, Anupam also thanked Mahesh Bhatt for providing him with the opportunity that set his journey straight. He wrote, “Thank You Mahesh Bhatt Saab for your faith, generosity, kindness and love. I would’ve never had this kind of journey if my first film wasn’t Saaransh. It changed my life and me. #36YearsOfAnupam proudly, Jai Ho!!

Even filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt praised Anupam Kher’s acting prowess on the occasion of achieving another milestone in his career graph. Talking about his character, the director thanked the actor for helping him to create the masterpiece Saaransh. On Twitter, Mahesh wrote:

“36 years of SAARANSH! He was just 28 years old when he made his debut in this iconic role of a school teacher who has lost his on in an act of senseless violence. Thank you, Anupam for helping me birth this heartbreaking inspired creation. @AnupamPKher #Saaransh”

About 'Saaransh'

Released in 1984, Saaransh was a drama flick starring Anupam Kher, Rohini Hattangadi and Nilu Phule in pivotal roles. The premise of the film revolves around the life of an old couple who lend a room on rent post the death of their only son. Portraying their struggle, the movie unveils what later ensues in their life.

