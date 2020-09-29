Did You Know Anushka Shetty Gained 20 Kgs For Her Stint In 'Size Zero'?

South diva Anushka Shetty has carved a niche for herself in the Tollywood film fraternity. From essaying headstrong roles like Devasena to playing the role of a warrior princess, she has several unconventional roles under her credit. But do you know that she gained 20 kgs to essay her character in Size Zero?

Anushka Shetty’s role in Size Zero

While promoting Size Zero, in interaction with Quint, the actor revealed when the makers did a photoshoot with her using prosthetics, Anushka felt that her body looked fat but her arms and face looked leaner. That was a mismatch for the Baahubali actor, which she felt would not look good on the screen. Thus, Anushka Shetty decided to gain weight naturally and put on 20 kgs to fit into the shoes of her character in Size Zero.

Wowwwwwww like wowww. So refreshing. Anushka aka amazing. Looking forward. #SizeZero pic.twitter.com/eLzXhFMp5r — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 14, 2015

Anushka Shetty as Soundarya

Size Zero features Anushka playing the role of the main protagonist Soundarya, who is overweight yet courageous and independent woman. Although she is minutely conscious about her obese body, Soundarya never let it affect her mental health. But when her dream man picks another girl, Soundarya being devastated blames her body and joins a weight loss clinic. In her battle against weight loss, Soundarya discovers the real meaning of beauty.

Respect this power woman for crossing the boundaries never crossed before in Tamil cinema!#Anushka #trendsetter pic.twitter.com/COzxMXT6HK — Ramya Subramanian (@actorramya) August 17, 2015

About Size Zero

Helmed by Prakash Kovelmudi, Size Zero is a Telugu romantic comedy film starring Anushka Shetty, Urvashi and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The movie was simultaneously shot in Tamil and was released under the title Inji Iduppazhagi. Such was the film’s success that it was remade in the regional language of Odia as Chhati Tale Ding Dong.

What is next in store for Anushka Shetty?

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will next feature in Hemant Madhukar directed thriller flick Nishabdham. After a prolonged delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie is now all set for an OTT release through Amazon Prime on Friday, October 2. The recently released trailer of Nishabdham has created quite a stir amongst viewers by raising anticipation about the film. Check it out here:

