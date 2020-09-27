Anushka Shetty's Performances In These Horror/thriller Films Will Give Fans You Goosebumps

Anushka Shetty predominantly works in the South Indian movie industry. From romantic movies to action thrillers and horror films, Anushka Shetty has been a part of almost every movie genre. The actor has received several accolades for her performances in horror movies. Below we have listed a few of her movies that had elements of supernatural and gave goosebumps to many-

Anushka Shetty's horror movies

Nishabdam

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdam is an upcoming thriller film. The film also stars Madhavan, Anjali and Michael Madsen along with actor Anushka Shetty. The film follows the story of a talented artist who is deaf and mute. She witnesses a tragic incident in a villa which has a reputation for being haunted.

Bhaagamathie

Another Anushka Shetty’s horror movies that will give you goosebumps all over is Bhaagamathie. Directed by G Ashok, the film stars Jayaram opposite the actor and Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma and Asha Sarath in pivotal roles. The film follows the story of a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while she is interrogated by law enforcers investigating a politician they suspect of corruption. The film has been remade in several languages and will also be remade in Hindi as Durgavati, starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Arundhati

Arundhati is directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and stars Sonu Sood, Arjan Bajwa, Sayaji Shinde and Manorama. This film went on to become the highest-grossing films of the year, falling under the category of best Anushka Shetty’s movies. The film follows the story of a young girl Arundhati who learns she looks like her great-grandmother. Soon her great-grandmother’s battles become her own as she fights a magician who wants to kill her.

Nagavalli

Nagavalli is a comedy horror film starring Anushka Shetty, Venkatesh, Richa Gangopadhyay and Shraddha Das. Directed by Bellamkonda Suresh, the film follows the story of a businessman who witnesses strange things in his house. He calls his friend, a psychiatrist to help him.

Panchakshari

Directed by V Samudra, Panchakshari is a Telugu language fantasy film starring Anushka Shetty, Samrat Reddy, Chandra Mohan and Nassar. The film follows the story of a girl named Vaishnavi, whose death prophecy comes true, made by a goddess.

