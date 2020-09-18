Did You Know Anushka Shetty Worked As A Yoga Instructor Before She Joined Films?

Anushka Shetty is a popular actor who predominantly works in the Tamil as well as Telugu film industry. The actor has worked with several hit actors from the industry and some of her best roles are in the films Size Zero, Vaanam, Yennai Arindhaal and The Bahubali series. But did you know Anushka Shetty is a trained yoga professional and taught yoga before joining the film industry?

DYK Anushka Shetty was a Yoga instructor before doing films?

Born in Karnataka, Anushka Shetty completed her studies from a renowned university in Banglore. She was trained into becoming a yogi and worked as a yoga instructor under her trainer Bharat Thakur. According to reports by Inuth, Anushka Shetty’s trainer encouraged her to join the film industry. One of Anushka Shetty’s Instagram posts also reveals that practising Yoga changed her life. The actor believes in living her healthy lifestyle and it does not come as a surprise that she practices yoga regularly, to stay fit and active.

According to a fan page on Facebook, Anushka Shetty would also train some of her co-stars on sets. Anushka Shetty never thought of becoming an actor until she was selected in an audition conducted by director Puri Jagannadh. She met her trainer Bharat Thakur during her college days. She attended a workshop and got so inspired that she actually took up yoga as a profession. After training, Anushka Shetty took up Yoga sessions in Mumbai too.

The actor felt teaching yoga was one of the most memorable phases of her life. She comes from a family of doctors and taking up yoga as a profession changed her life forever. It was during this time that a director saw her and suggested her name for the film Super. Anushka Shetty agreed to do the film which won her a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor- Telugu. After she appeared in the film Vikramarkudu, Anusha Shetty became a popular star in the South film industry.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will be seen in the Telugu film Nishabdham next. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also stars actors Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju. The film will be releasing on an OTT platform on October 2.

