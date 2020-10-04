Radhika Apte With Akshay Kumar Or With Ayushmann Khurrana, Which Pair Is Better?

Radhika Apte has worked with numerous male stars over the course of her Bollywood career. However, fans consider Ayushmaan Khurrana and Akshay Kumar to be two of her best pairings. Radhika Apte has featured alongside both actors in acclaimed movies that have been commercial and critical successes. Here is a comparison between Radhika Apte with Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte with Akshay Kumar.

Radhika and Ayushmann in Andhadhun

Andhadhun was a 2018 black comedy crime thriller starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Radhika plays the role of the female lead Sophie. In the film, Ayushmann Khurana (character name Aakash) is a master pianist who covers his eyes and pretends to be blind to improve his piano skills. One fateful day, Akshay bumps into Sophie and is knocked down. Sophie then nurses him back to health and the two develop a romantic relationship.

However, things get a lot more interesting when Akshay is invited to play at a rich woman's house. This woman, named Simi (Tabu), belives that Akshay is really blind. So she invites him to his house even though she just murdered her husband. Akshay sees the body but pretends to not notice it. This leads to a series of events that causes a rift between Akshay and Sophie. Sophie eventually leaves Akshay after she finds out that he lied about his blindness.

Then Akshay and Simi are put into a dangerous situation with organ harvesters who want to kill them both. Eventually, everyone except Akshay dies in the confrontation. Akshay then meets Sophie again after two years and tells her the full story. Though they never truly reconcile their relationship. The IMDb rating for this movie is a solid 8.3/10, and according to Box Office India, the collection made by the film was more than Rs 456 Crores.

Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar

In 2018, Akshay Kumar featured alongside Radhika Apte in the comedy-drama film Pad Man. The movie was loosely based on the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. In the film, Akshay and Radhika played the role of a married couple in rural India. Akshay (playing a man named Laxmi) notices that his wife Gayatri (played by Radhika) was using dirty rags and newspapers during her periods.

Laxmi then voes to made low-cost sanitary pads for his wife so that she does not have to use unhygienic rags during her periods. The whole movie revolves around how Laxmi invented the new machine to create pads for rural women in India. The movie also stars Sonam Kapoor as an educated woman who helps Laxmi create the pads for his wife. The movie was rated 7.9/10 on IMDb and earned more than Rs 200 Crores at the Box Office as per Box Office India.

