Radhika Apte With Ayushmann Khurrana Or Akshay Kumar: Which Is Better On-screen Pair?

Radhika Apte is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the entertainment industry. Having gained many awards and appreciations for her on-screen performances, Radhika Apte has always set the bar very high. Having been in the industry for over a decade and a half, she has successfully created a huge fan base for herself and she has worked many great actors in her career. Here is whose on-screen pairing with Radhika Apte out of Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar looks better.

Radhika Apte with Ayushmann Khurrana or Akshay Kumar?

Radhika Apte with Ayushmann Khurrana

In 2018, Radhika Apte was cast to play the lead character opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun (2018). The black comedy crime thriller movie was written and directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie also cast Tabu to play the lead character with these two actors. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a blind piano player who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a former movie actor.

Andhadhun is loosely based on the 2010 French short film about a blind pianist, L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner). The movie was highly critically acclaimed and became a huge success at the box-office. It won four awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay, at the Screen Awards ceremony and five Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics) and Best Actor (Critics) for Khurrana. It also won three National Film Awards: Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor for Ayushmann Khurrana, and Best Screenplay.

Radhika Apte with Akshay Kumar

In the same year, Radhika Apte was also cast to play the lead character opposite Akshay Kumar in Pad Man. The comedy-drama was written and directed by R Balki. The movie also cast Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to play the other female lead with these two actors. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. It became a major critical and huge commercial success. At 66th National Films Award, Pad Man received the award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Akshay Kumar's performance in the movie was praised a lot, for which he even received a Best Actor nomination at the 64th Filmfare Awards.

