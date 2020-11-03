‘I Have Checked Into Hotel’, Says Ayushmann As He Shoots For Next In Hometown Chandigarh

Ayushmann Khurrana is in Chandigarh for the shoots of his upcoming movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The actor who is in his hometown chose to check-in at a hotel. He chose not to go home due to the coronavirus threat and the risk he could put his family in.

Ayushmann Khurrana is staying in a hotel even in his hometown

The actor who was recently voted by TIME magazine as one of the most influential people in the world has arrived in Chandigarh all set to shoot for his upcoming flick, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The city is the actor’s hometown, but he still chose to stay in a hotel and not with his family. Khurana chose to do this due to the risk of his family’s safety being altered, with COVID threats around the country.

Ayushmann said, “I have been extremely cautious through the pandemic and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family. My wife and my two young kids can never come in harm’s way because of me. With me starting to work, our parents in Chandigarh too should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restarting the industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus.”

He further added, “Following this, I have checked into a hotel along with the entire production team. We are all staying there till the end of the shoot. Whenever I go to meet my family now, we are maintaining social distance and also wearing our masks. It feels odd but it is an important security step.”

The actor admitted that he is missing his family and spending time with them and said that he is getting tested at regular intervals during the shoot, to make sure he is healthy. He explains how staying in the hotel is safe for both his family and the crew members and that the team is trying to create a bio-bubble. He added, “Once the shoot is complete, I will catch up on lost time with my family and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Ayushmann also credited Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor and their whole production team that is taking strict measures to keep the virus away from the sets of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Khurana said the production team has ensured that the set is a safe place to work in these extraordinary circumstances. “Our production team has really left no stone unturned to ensure we are all safe and healthy,” he added.

