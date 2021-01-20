Soha Ali Khan's Unseen Pregnancy Pictures With Kareena, Sara And Ibrahim; Check Out Here!

Sara Ali Khan has a huge fandom following her and an equally huge number of fan pages on Instagram with fans constantly digging up pictures of her and sharing them. In a recent post, one of her fan pages has shared an unseen picture when Soha Ali Khan was pregnant with her daughter Inaaya, and it is an adorable snap indeed. Read along and have a look at the picture here.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Shares Pic With Her Girlfriends, Calls Her Gang 'Quad-Squad'

Soha Ali Khan’s unseen pregnancy pictures

A fan of Sara Ali Khan recently shared an unseen picture from the days when her aunt Soha Ali Khan was expecting her firstborn Inaaya, back in 2017. The picture features Soha, wearing a blue and gold gown, along with a tiara and her hair in an updo; on her left is Sara in a white ensemble, and on her right is Kareena Kapoor Khan who looks gorgeous in a black ensemble, with a nude lip and her go-to kohl-rimmed eyes, who is cradling Soha’s baby bump and all the three are smiling for the camera. Behind them is Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is striking a goofy pose with the girls.

The post’s caption was simple as it read ‘Cute Look’ followed by the heart eyes and hugs emojis. Fans and followers have showered it with love as the post has over 4k likes since it was shared. Take a look at some of the loving comments here.

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu Gears Up For A Bike Ride With Soha Ali Khan & Inaaya, Says 'Time To Vroom'

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after they got engaged in Paris in July of 2014. Further, on September 29, 2017, the two had their firstborn Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who is now a 3 and a half years old. Both Kunal and Soha often share pictures and videos with their toddler on their Instagram profiles. In recent times, Soha shared a video of Kunal and Inaaya where they were flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, and it was heart-warming to look at.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Shares Festive Video Of Daughter Inaaya Meeting Santa Claus, Watch Here

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Looks On As Kunal Kemmu Gets Ready In THIS Candid Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.