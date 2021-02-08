Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Saif 'coolest Husband Ever', Shares Pic Of Him On Magazine Cover

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram profile yesterday, February 7, 2021. The actor put up a shot of Saif Ali Khan from the cover of Elle Magazine. The magazine gave him the title of “the uber-cool”. Kareena was not one to stand back and she seized the opportunity. Kareena Kapoor’s husband was given the title “Coolest husband ever” by her in a slight modification of the Elle title. Kareena acknowledged the status of 'Mr Cool' given to her husband all the while adding her twist to it.

Kareen Kapoor reaffirms status given to Saif Ali Khan

It is the February 2021 edition of the magazine making it the latest issue to be released. Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing an off-white ensemble which is very aesthetically pleasing in the scheme of the picture. He is wearing an off-white mandarine collared shirt with a black button on the collar setting off a contrast. He has paired the shirt with frayed off-white shorts and white oversized sandals.

He is sporting his signature neatly stubbled look. The actor is seen sitting on the floor but flaunting a regal posture of feigned casualness. The picture is offset with hardwood flood and blue with white lined cushions. It all looks very cool while being minimalistic. The magazine has on its cover “The Uber Cool Saif Ali Khan” and Kareena Kapoor’s caption of “The coolest husband ever ❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💯” fits right into the scheme of things and reaffirms the title given to her husband.

Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram saw her share a throwback picture with her husband three weeks ago. The picture as Kareena Kapoor said was clicked in 2007 making it 14 years old now and thus the actor said that she was “throwing it way back” with the picture. She further threw light on her physique by saying “Ooooooh that waistline... I’m talking about mine, not saifus ❤️❤️❤️🤣.” She ended the post on a hashtag ‘#takemeback' signalling that she missed her physique from that time. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child soon so it makes sense why the actor is making comments on a waistline that is different now even though the actor is very physically active.

