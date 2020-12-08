Sara Khan Stuns In New Avatar In 'Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein': 'Time To Switch'

Actor Sara Khan would be seen in a completely new avatar in the upcoming television show Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein. She would be seen in the role of Devi Paulomi. According to the storyline of Santoshi Maa Sunaye, Devi Poulami now will be reprimanded for her deeds. She will be banished from swarglok and exiled to asurlok. Sara Khan would be seen in a vengeful avatar creating havoc in everybody’s lives.

Talking about her looks, Sara Khan said, “The viewers have seen me embellished in all that’s gold and glitters, it’s time to switch it up a notch higher! I will be seen in an all-black outfit accompanied by oxidised silver jewellery. The intense colours will truly describe Asur Rani Paulomi’s destructive characteristics.”

She added, “In the Dev sabha, Paulomi’s true intentions were revealed and guilty of attempting to kill a human, she was reprimanded by Mahadev and sent to asurlok. Enraged to be cast out of swarglok, Paulomi is hell-bent on proving her strength over Santoshi Maa". "Her anger will give rise to a lot of suffering and bring about multiple twists that the audience will never expect!”. she continued. Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein cast includes Ushma Devi, Tanvi Dogra, Ratan Rajput, Gracy Singh and Ashish Kadian in key roles.

Also Read| 'Kundali Bhagya' actor Shraddha Arya dons ethnic look, Sara Khan calls her 'stunner'

Sara Khan tested positive for COVID

Earlier, Sara Khan posted a note on her official handle, informing her followers that she had been tested positive for Coronavirus. In the note, she mentioned that her test reports came on the 10th of August and the results have been unfortunate. She also stated that she has consulted the concerned authorities and doctors regarding the infection.

Also Read| Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Khan, Rakul Preet summoned by NCB in drug probe

Sara Khan has added that the concerned health workers have instructed her to strictly quarantine at home. She has also assured that she is feeling fine at the moment and is simply praying for a speedy recovery from the infection. She also added a few ‘joining hands’ emoticon at the end of the note and the caption, to express herself better. Have a look at the update shared on Sara Khan’s Instagram here:

Also Read| NCB drug probe widens: Abigail Pande drops names, actors Sara Khan & Angad Hasija summoned

Also Read| Sara Khan Tests COVID-19 Positive; Dheeraj Dhoopar & Other Celebs Wish Speedy Recovery

With inputs from PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.