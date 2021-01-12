When Kareena Kapoor Khan Said She Has Never Met Husband Saif's Ex Wife Amrita Singh

Back in the date, on a talk show, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if she had ever met Saif Ali Khan's ex wife, Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita got married in 1991. However, after a good gap of 13 years, they parted ways in 2004. Replying to the host's question, Kareena mentioned that she has never met the latter. The actor continued that even though she has not met Amrita, she has the utmost respect and regard for her. Apart from this, Bebo added that Saif and she had met after many years of his divorce.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012 in a grand ceremony in presence of friends and family. The duo welcomed their firstborn, Taimur, in 2016. Kareena often talks about Saif and Amrita's kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, in several interviews and events. Kareena invited Sara on her talk show, What Women Want, and amid their conversations, the former remarked that she has seen Sara transform from a young brat and naughty girl, who has done a lot of naughty things in her house.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome a new member in their family. On New Year's Eve, the former shared an adorable portrait with her son Taimur and husband and wrote, "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture. 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life, marching ahead, to new beginnings." The Laal Singh Chaddha actor shares glimpses of her whereabouts during her pregnancy and is also often spotted in the city.

Kareena's movies

On the work front, Bebo was last seen in the movie Good Newwz, alongside Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and Dijit Dosanjh. Apart from this, she was also seen in Angrezi Medium, opposite late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming outing, Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, she wrapped up shooting for the movie in October 2020.

"And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse," she wrote.

