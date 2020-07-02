Did You Know One Of Rekha’s Films Was Stalled For 10 Years Because Of A Kissing Scene?

The film Do Shikaari released in 1979. Apparently, this Rekha starrer was delayed for 10 years and the reason the film was stuck was due to censorship problems. The delay of the film was because of some specific scenes in the film that the board had issues with. Know more about it here-

Rekha’s film was stalled for 10 years because of this reason-

Reportedly, it was a kissing scene in the film because of which the film was delayed for 10 years. The film, Anjaana Safar (1969), as it was earlier titled, had a kissing scene between Rekha and Biswajeet captured on camera. And hence this was the reason, the film ran into censor troubles. After the censor board issue, it took almost 10 years to overcome and complete the shooting of the film. The film was finally released with a new title as Do Shikaari in the year 1979.

Do Shikaari was helmed by Kuljit Pal. The film stars Vinod Khanna and Rekha in the lead roles. As per reports, production for the film, initially titled as Anjana Safar, ran into censorship problems. Even though the film was delayed for a long time, but when it was finally released, the fans of Rekha and Vinod Khanna praised their work.

Changes made in the film when it was re-released-

The film was previously titled Anjaana Safar, but later when it released after 10 years, the movie name was Do Shikaari.

The film cast did not have Amjad Khan initially. His character for the film was created and added to the film later to make the film more commercially workable.

When the film, Do Shikaari was finally released in the year 1979, the producers promoted and presented the film as a two-hero film due to Vinod Khanna’s newfound fame. Otherwise, the original cast of the film, actually had Biswajeet as the solo lead, along with Vinod Khanna in a small supporting role.

Other details about the film, Do Shikaari-

The set design of the film was done on a lavish scale. The film had some terrific performances by the lead actors, Biswajit, Vinod, Rekha, Amjad Khan and a cameo by Samba. The get-up of Amjad in the film 'Do Shikaari' was somewhat related to his Sholay outfit, and hence it can be said that his 'Gabbar Singh' coustume was inspired by this film.

