Remember When Rekha And Kajol Teamed Up For 'cosy' Photoshoot In 1996? See Pics

Back in 1996, Bollywood's divas Kajol and Rekha teamed up for a 'cosy' photoshoot for a popular film magazine's January issue. The photoshoot raised many eyebrows as both Rekha and Kajol were seen tucked into one off-shoulder sweater which did not go down too well with fans. As per reports, the photoshoot created quite a stir which also led to a controversy.

Years later when Kajol graced Priyanka Chopra Jonas' star-studded wedding reception in 2018, she shared a picture with veteran actor Rekha. Kajol's caption to her Instagram story stole the show. On sharing the picture, the Helicopter Eela actor wrote, "Last time we clicked a picture together was in a sweater." Kajol's caption to the post referred to her and Rekha's 1996 photoshoot in a single oversized sweater.

Over the years, both Kajol and Rekha have been known for their bold choices in the industry. Reportedly, the photoshoot received much flak as people in that era did not like the concept. Kajol's caption to the post after 22 years hinted that the actor does not shy away from what happened in the past.

For the unversed, Kajol made her debut in Bollywood in 1992 with the film, Bekhudi. After Bekhudi, Kajol was unstoppable as then starred in the thriller, Baazigar in 1993. The movie was a huge success. In 1994, she was roped in for the film, Yeh Dillagi.

Kajol became a bonafide star after she featured in the 1995 film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The movie is one of the highest-grossing films of all time in Bollywood. Kajol was in the news with her impeccable performances in films, before she made headlines for her photoshoot along with Rekha in 1996.

Meanwhile, even Rekha's movies in the 90s did super well with the audience. She charmed the audience with her roles in the films like Phool Bane Angaray, Ab Insaf Hoga, among others. Meanwhile, as of now, Rekha has been away from the celluloid for quite some time now. Kajol, on the other hand, won many hearts with her acting prowess in Ajay's 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

