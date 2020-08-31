Did You Know The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki 'insisted' On Auditioning For 'Tenet'?

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki is a part of Christopher Nolan's recently released film, Tenet. The movie released on August 26 and reportedly has been churning great numbers at the box office too. Interestingly, did you know Elizabeth auditioned for the movie even though the director didn't expect her to?

Elizabeth auditioned for Tenet even though Christopher didn't expect her to

Tenet director Christopher Nolan stated that Elizabeth Debicki insisted on auditioning even though he certainly wasn't asking. Nolan told Variety that 'there's a certain level of actor who, as a director, you don't necessarily want to ask them'. However, Elizabeth Debicki wanted to, added Nolan.

He further said that he thinks it was important for her to know that she could do what he was looking for. Nolan then stated that Elizabeth came in and just blew everybody away. Furthermore, the director was all praises for Elizabeth as he said that she pulled off an incredibly challenging role. Speaking about her character in Tenet, Christopher Nolan stated that it's a very difficult character because she has to be extremely vulnerable and put upon.

Meanwhile, Tenet also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh among others. The movie has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. Speaking about the film, a Twitter user wrote, "Christopher Nolan’s latest took a while to get here but wow was it worth it. The action is great. The plot is endlessly complex and will require multiple viewings to fully appreciate all the levels in Tenet."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki hit the headlines after The Crown's official social handle broke the big news on August 16. Elizabeth has been roped in for the Netflix drama as Princess Diana. She will play the role of Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of the show. The tweet read, "Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6)."

The tweet also came along with a statement by Elizabeth. It read, "Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one." Take a look at the tweet below.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

