Who Is Playing Margaret Thatcher In 'The Crown'? Gillian Anderson's Role Details Revealed

The makers of The Crown have roped in American actor Gillian Anderson to essay the role of the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher in its fourth season. The final two seasons of Netflix’s popular show would be covering the 1990s and early 2000s. The makers have also released a short teaser which showcases a glimpse of Margaret Thatcher along with Princess Diana who will be acting as the catalyst to proceed with the plot forward.

Gillian Anderson to essay Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season 4

Gillian is known for her performance as the sex therapist Jean Milburn in the show, Sex Education. She had also played FBI Special Agent, Dana Scully in the X-Files. The actor is also known for playing socialite Lily Barth in the movie, House Of Mirth. Apart from that, Gillian was also seen in the series, The Fall wherein she essayed the role of DSU Stella Gibson.

The trailer shows a sneak peek of Gillian as Margaret wherein she can be seen getting ready in the mirror while donning her signature pearl earrings. It also shows the actor as the Conservative Prime Minister sitting in a church and addressing the photographers outside her residence. The trailer also showcases a glimpse of Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki who will be playing Princess Diana. Her portions revolve around her struggling with the limelight and the trailer concludes with her all geared up for marrying Prince Charles.

New cast members joining the show

Recently, Jonathan Pryce and Imelda Staunton have also joined the cast of The Crown, where Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Phillip in the fourth and the fifth season of the series. Previously, actors Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies have played the role of Prince Phillip in the show. Imelda Staunton will be essaying the character of Queen Elizabeth which was previously played by Olivia Colman and by Claire For prior to her. On the other hand, Lesley Manville will portray the character of Princess Margaret.

Speaking about the show, The Crown is a historical drama created by Peter Morgan. The show depicts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The first season of the show focused on the period from Queen Elizabeth and Phillip’s marriage to the disintegration of her sister Princess Margaret’s engagement to Group Captain Peter Townsend. The second season showed the period from the Suez Crisis that took place in 1956 to the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan and the birth of Prince Edward.

The third season shows the period between the years 1964 to 1977. It showcases two periods of Harold Wilson as Prime Minister and also introduces Camilla Shand. The fourth season of The Crown will show Lady Diana Spencer and Margaret Thatcher’s premiership. The fifth and the sixth seasons are expected to be the final seasons and will be closing the series. The final seasons will cover Queen Elizabeth’s reign in the 21st century.

