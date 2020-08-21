The Crown Season 4 Trailer Arrives In Royal Fashion, Boasts Of Several Hidden Easter Eggs

The Crown season 4 trailer has finally arrived and it came with a number of Easter eggs and snippets from the show. The trailer offers an extensive and intense preview of what one can expect from the upcoming season. The Crown season 4 trailer has hinted at the release of the series to be on November 15. It also showcased Princess Diana, as fans of the show were eagerly waiting to watch her. Emma Corrin will be seen playing the character of the esteemed Princess and fans have showered love for the character since the trailer dropped.

The Crown season 4 trailer has come out with several Easter eggs

As The Crown season 4 trailer begins, Olivia Colman can be heard saying that the monarchy cannot be allowed to fail, as it is something that is quite important. As her voice is heard, a snippet of Princess Diana is played and the audience gets the first glimpse of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. The trailer and the dialogue thus imply that now with Princess Diana in the mix, the monarchy may fall into danger. Gillian Anderson has also joined The Crown season 4 as Margaret Thatcher. The viewers get a limited glimpse of her in character. Just a sneak peek of her character can be viewed as the trailer plays along. One can view her character in a brief flash at the House of Commons when she addresses the press outside 10 Downing Street.

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

The Crown has become of the most loved shows in recent times and its last outing went on to garner a staggering 13 Emmy nominations. The Crown season 4 wrapped up their shooting somewhere in March, according to Variety. The shooting was completed several days before the lockdown was implemented in the UK. The Crown season 4 will see the last of Olivia Colman as the queen as Margaret Thatcher will begin with her era. Princess Diana and Prince Charles will be seen in the mix as well. However, despite the departure of Olivia Coleman from The Crown, the series will still continue for fifth and sixth seasons. The showrunners confirmed it with the news portal that the Netflix series will go on for a couple of more seasons.

