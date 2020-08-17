Who Is Elizabeth Debicki, The Actress Playing Princess Diana In 'The Crown'?

The makers of The Crown have roped in Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki to play the character of Princess Diana. The final two seasons of Netflix’s famous show would be covering the 1990s and early 2000s. The final seasons would be covering the life of Princess Diana as well as the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Who is Elizabeth Debecki?

Elizabeth Debecki is an Australian actor who would be portraying Princess Diana on The Crown. The actor, in a statement posted by The Crown’s official social media account, wrote, “Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many".

She further wrote, "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one". Elizabeth Debecki is a 29-year-old Australian actor and has been featured in movies like The Great Gatsby and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. She has won numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

Other actors joining the cast

Recently, Jonathan Pryce and Imelda Staunton also joined the cast of The Crown, where Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Phillip in the fourth and the fifth season of the series.

Previously, Matt Smith and Tobais Menzies have played the role of Prince Phillip in the show. Imelda Stuanton will be portraying the character of Queen Elizabeth which was previously played by Olivia Colman and by Claire For prior to her. On the other hand, Lesley Manville will play the character of Princess Margaret.

Details of 'The Crown'

The Crown is a historical drama created by Peter Morgan. The multi starrer show is very popular on Netflix and shows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The first season of the show covered the period from Queen Elizabeth and Phillip’s marriage to the disintegration of her sister Princess Margaret’s engagement to Group Captain Peter Townsend.

The second season showed the period from Suez Crisis that took place in 1956 to the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan and the birth of Prince Edward. The third season shows the period between 1964 to 1977. It portrays two periods of Harold Wilson as Prime Minister and also introduces Camilla Shand.

The fourth season will show Lady Diana Spencer and Margaret Thatcher’s premiership. The fifth and the sixth seasons are expected to be the final seasons and will close the series. The final seasons will cover the Queen’s reign into the 21st century.

Image: Elizabeth Debicki fanpage on Instagram and The Crown Instagram

