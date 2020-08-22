'The Crown' Season 4 Teaser Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Princess Diana Spencer; See Here

The Crown Season 4 will finally introduce the 'People's Princess', Diana Frances Spencer. A teaser for The Crown Season 4 was recently shared online by Netflix UK & Ireland's Twitter page. The short 33-second teaser offers a brief glimpse of Princess Diana, the wife of Charles, the Prince of Wales.

NEWS: The Crown S4 arrives on 15 November. Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman. â¬‡ï¸ pic.twitter.com/2CEH8m2XuO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 20, 2020

Above is the teaser for The Crown Season 4 that was recently shared online by Netflix UK. At around the 23-seconds mark, the teaser shares a brief glimpse of Princess Diana. The princess's face is not revealed in the teaser. Princess Diana is only seen from the back in her gorgeous wedding gown, as she walks down the aisle for her marriage with Prince Charles.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles got married on July 29, 1981, in a grand event that was once referred to as the 'Wedding of the Century'. The two royals got married at St. Paul's Cathedral in London and the event was attended by thousands of guests and royal relatives.

Even now, people still consider Princess Diana's wedding gown to be one of the most iconic dresses of all time. In fact, many modern wedding gowns try to be recreations of Diana's original wedding dress.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles ended their relationship after 15 years of marriage in 1996. Princess Diana was extremely popular with the masses and she was often referred to as the 'People's Princess'. Unfortunately, she passed away in 1997 due to a deadly car crash.

The Crown Season 4 is set to release on Netflix on November 15, 2020. This season, Olivia Colman will once again play the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki is confirmed to be playing the role of Lady Diana Spencer in the upcoming season. The Crown Season 4 will also feature Gillian Anderson who plays Margaret Thatcher, the prime minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990.

The Crown Season 4 will also introduce Prince William and Prince Harry. The show will also depict how Michael Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace. The Crown Season 4 will be set around the time of Margaret Thatcher's premiership.

