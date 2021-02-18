Did You Know Emraan Hashmi Started His Career As An Assistant Director For Raaz In 2002?

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has portrayed some strong roles over the years in films. The actor gained huge popularity after his films Murder, Gangster and Zeher in the mid-2000s. Did you know Emraan had assisted a director before making his debut in Bollywood? Read on to know more about Emraan Hashmi's debut in this industry.

Emraan Hashmi assisted the director for Raaz in 2002

Actor Emraan Hashmi's debut film Footpath starred Bipasha Basu and Aftab Shivdasani. In the 2003 film, he portrayed the role of Raghu Srivastav, a gangster, and was critically appreciated for his performance. However, this wasn't the first time for the actor in the industry. He started his career by assisting director Vikram Bhatt for the film Raaz in 2002. That's how he managed to bag the role of Raghu in Vikram's film Footpath.

He gained immense popularity after his film Murder starring Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel. He played the role of an obsessive lover and the audience loved his character. He later went on to do several films which did not do quite well at the box-office like Tumsa Nahi Dekha, Killer, Jawani Diwani and Aksar. He received a Filmfare nomination for Gangster for the best actor in a negative role. The film also starred Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja. The songs of the film Tu Hi Meri Shab, Ya Ali and Bheegi Bheegi are popular even today.

He went on to do films like Jannat, Raaz – The Mystery Continues and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai which garnered him huge commercial success. He played Shoaib Khan, a character inspired by Dawood Ibrahim in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. The film had an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgan, Randeep Hooda, Kangana Ranaut and Prachi Desai. He earned positive reviews from the critics and even earned a Filmfare nomination for the Best Supporting actor. Emraan Hashmi's movies like Murder 2, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Jannat 2, Shanghai, Dirty Picture received critical appreciation. However, he had a major setback after 2013. Emraan Hashmi's films like Ghanchakkar, Raja Natwarlal and Ungli were some consecutive failures at the box office.

In 2016, he launched an autobiographical book called Kiss of Life based on his son's journey of cancer. He made his digital debut Tiger on ZEE5 as an antagonist. He was also seen in Bard of Blood as Prof. Kabir Anand and Agent Adonis on Netflix. Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye was recently dropped. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and features him and Yukti Thareja. Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye is currently trending on Youtube and is at number 1 within a day.

