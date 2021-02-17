Emraan Hashmi Shares BTS Video Of His Latest Single 'Lut Gaye'; Watch

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram to share an update about his recently released romantic ballad song Lut Gaye. The Lut Gaye song is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and features vocals by Jubin Nautiyal. The song stars Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja as the lead pair and is directed by Vinay Sapra and Radhika Rao. Emraan Hashmi captioned the post, "The language of love will be redefined this month. Take a look at the BTS of this romantic track #LutGaye that we were thrilled to shoot. Song releasing on 17th Feb. Tune in Now." Take a look at the BTS video of Lut Gaye here!

Emraan Hashmi in Lut Gaye song

Emraan Hashmi shared a BTS video of Lut Gaye on Tuesday, February 16. The Raaz 3 actor was seen wearing a white wedding ensemble while Yukti was seen in a bright red bridal wear. Emraan and Yukti are busy interacting with music video directors Vinay Sapra and Radhika Rao on the shoot, as camera-men are busy framing the angles and shots of each scene. Yukti is seen twirling in her red ensemble while another shot shows the two wandering down the large hallways. The BTS video is accompanied by the official poster of the song, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Here are what fans reacted to Lut Gaye's BTS video:

More about Emraan Hashmi's projects

Emraan Khan had earlier collaborated with T-Series on the song Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, which became a big success. In latest updates, Hashmi is all set to play the villain in the upcoming untitled third Tiger sequel. Emraan is set to join the film's production in March where Emraan will shoot a few scenes with his co-stars. The second schedule will be filmed in the Middle East and the third will likely be shot in Mumbai, according to Pinkvilla. The actor is also reportedly shooting for his upcoming horror film Ezra, a remake of 2017 Malayalam film of the same name, due to release in 2021. His upcoming films include Mumbai Saga with John Abraham and Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan.

