'Lut Gaye' Casts THIS Supermodel Of The Year Contestant With Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen in a T-Series music video alongside newcomer Yukti Thareja. The new romantic track titled Lut Gaye has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir, and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The music video is set to be directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and will release tomorrow, February 17, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Lut Gaye.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi To Feature In 'Lut Gaye', A Romantic Song By Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru

Lut Gaye cast

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye won't be the first music video he is a part of, the actor's track titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon was a chartbuster when it released and starred Esha Gupta along with him. Hashmi is known for his films like Zeher, Murder, Awarapan, Aksar, Aashiq Banaya Aapne among others. The year 2008 marked a turning point for Hashmi when he played a conman in the crime drama Jannat. The actor has three Filmfare nominations to his credit and was last seen in Cheat in India. He has a few upcoming films in his kitty including Chehre, Ezra, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also Read | Supermodel Of The Year Contestant Yukti Thareja Warns Fans Of Fake Facebook Page

Yukti Thareja

Yukti Thareja is a model and upcoming actor who was a former Supermodel of the Year contestant. The 24-year-old model-actor started her modelling career in 2018 by doing catalogue shoots for online portals like Hallmark Suits and House of Pink. Simultaneously, she also featured in an advertisement for Grofers. Yukti rose to fame with the MTV reality show titled Supermodel of the year, which was judged by Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, and Milind Suman while Anushka Dandekar hosted it. Ujjwala Raut was the mentor for aspiring models.

Also Read | 'Supermodel Of The Year' Judges Eliminate Their Favourite Contestant This Week

More about the song Lut Gaye

The music video has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the duo behind classic blockbuster tracks like Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Parde Main Rehane Do, Woh Chali Woh Chali, Kaantha Laga (Remix), Leja Leja Re, and more. T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said that after the success of Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon they were very excited to have Emraan Hashmi on board for Lut Gaye. He described the song as a soulful, heartfelt romantic song and called it tailor-made for someone like Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read | Masaba Gupta Shares Her 'Supermodel Of The Year' Mood, Ex-contestant Finds It Hilarious

Image Credits: Emraan Hashmi Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.