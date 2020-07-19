Did You Know Farhan Akhtar Has A Hollywood Connection? Read About The Lesser-known Link

Farhan Akhtar is one of the highly successful actors in Bollywood, who has delivered several memorable performances throughout his acting career. Known for his versatility as an artist, he has directed several hit films and also sung some memorable songs. However, many are unaware that Farhan Akhtar also has a special Hollywood connection. Read on to know more details about the story:

Farhan Akhtar has a Hollywood connection

Farhan Akhtar worked in Hollywood a long time ago. Akhtar made his debut in Hollywood with the film titled Bride and Prejudice. The film, released in the year 2004, has Aishwarya Rai in the lead role.

According to reports of a news daily, the actor-director penned down lyrics of the hit film Bride and Prejudice, which is directed by Gurinder Chaddha. Reportedly, the actor, in collaboration with sister Zoya Akhtar, worked on the songs of the film. If the reports are to be believed, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar went on to work on the soundtrack of the film on their father Javed Akhtar's recommendation.

Bride and Prejudice, directed by Gurinder Chadha, is co-produced by Gurinder Chadha and Deepak Nayar. The film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Martin Henderson, Daniel Gillies, Nadira Babbar, Anupam Kher, Naveen Andrews, Indira Varma, Namrata Shirodkar and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles. The film received positive reviews from the viewers and critics. Bride and Prejudice released in the United Kingdom in the year 2004 and in the United States in 2005. The movie Was originally filmed in the English language with a couple of Hindi and Punjabi dialogues.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra in the movie, The Sky Is Pink. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose and features Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, and Zaira Wasim in key roles. The three bagged nominations for their performances in the flick.

Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in the film titled Toofan. He is also the producer of the film. The movie, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. is currently under the filming stage. The upcoming movie of Farhan Akhtar will also feature Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, and Mrunal Thakur in prominent roles.

