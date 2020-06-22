Times When Farhan Akhtar Complimented His Sister Zoya Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, two of the most prominent figures in the film industry, have delivered some smash hits throughout their career in Bollywood. Farhan Akhtar, who is known for his direction as well as acting in films has delivered some major hits including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, Rock On!! and several others.

On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar, his sister, is known for directing movies like Gully Boy, Talaash, and others. The two have time and again given fans some major sibling goals. With all that said now, here are some instances where Farhan Akhtar has something sweet about his sister Zoya Akhtar:

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar were asked about various topics. The two were asked how it is to work together, what their parents think about their movies, and various other questions. Farhan Akhtar appreciated Zoya Akhtar by saying that she has been a part of his films. He shared that even if she does not direct or produce the film, she definitely reads the storyline and dialogues.

In another interview with a leading entertainment portal, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar had conversations about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Farhan Akhtar was asked how he would rate Zoya Akhtar as a director. He gave a very interesting reply to this question. He said that it is always ''nice to work with people who are very well aware of what they do and he shared he feels good to work in an environment that feels secure''.

In an interview with one of the leading dailies, Javed Akhtar along with his son, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar were questioned on a wide range of topics. Farhan Akhtar shared that he has lots of creative differences with some of the prominent actors like Aamir Khan, however, he shared that these differences are a part of creating films and even shared that he has some creative differences with his sister, Zoya Akhtar. He said that in the end he should ''try and find a balance''.

Farhan Akhtar has time and again described some sweet moments from his childhood in several interviews. Be it related to work, films, or something from his daily life. In an interview with an entertainment channel on YouTube, Farhan reminisced the time when his mother agreed to his request of bathing in her bed, while he was young. He gave insights and shared that while having an argument with Zoya, she used to say that she had a bath in her mom's room and Farhan took it seriously. He described how he used to feel that Zoya ''got more privileges''.

