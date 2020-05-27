Hrithik Roshan's Movies With Gorgeous Locations Will Inspire Wanderlust In You

Hrithik Roshan has starred in several kinds of movies over the years. There are some movies featuring Hrithik Roshan that have inspired many of his fans to travel. Here are some of Hrithik Roshan's movies including Krrish 3 that satiate the wanderlust in the viewers. Read further ahead to know more details:

Hrithik Roshan's movies that evoke wanderlust

Krrish 3

The movie featuring actors like Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in prominent roles also features some stunning locations. The movie has been filmed in Hyderabad and some scenes of the film were also shot in the beautiful country of Switzerland, which is in the Alps, one of the highest mountain ranges in Europe. The movie even received praise for visual effects and cinematography.

War

The 2019 action thriller featuring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan made headlines for not only its storyline, action sequences but majorly for its locations. The blockbuster film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra is filmed at several gorgeous locations. The movie is known to be the first film ever to film in the Arctic Circle. Several sequences were filmed around the Connaught Place, Delhi; some high-speed sequences were shot in Portugal; Bondi Beach situated in Australia; the Ghungroo song was filmed in Positano Beach in Amalfi Coast of Italy. Reportedly, the wedding scenes of Aditi (Anupriya Goenka) were filmed in Kerala.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This film, which bagged over 35 awards and 74 nominations, is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, is set in Spain and it's about three friends who go on an adventurous trip to Spain. Some of the sequences were filmed in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Spain, and Mumbai. The film features several locations in Spain including Barcelona, Pamplona, Andalusia and Bunol. One of the songs titled Senorita, that gained wide appreciation, was filmed in Alajar, in the province of Huelva. The climax scenes were shot in Vashi and Alibag.

Dhoom 2

This blockbuster movie is directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced Aditya Chopra and became of the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood of all time. The 2006 action-thriller movie features Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The movie is shot in several beautiful locations. The shooting locations include Namibia and Durban in South Africa; Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and some scenes in Mumbai. The stunts performed by Hrithik Roshan in the deserted regions are filmed in the great Namib Desert in Africa.

