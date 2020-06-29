Did You Know 'Ghajini' Climax Was Re-written By Aamir Khan?

Ghajini is one of the most acclaimed films in Hindi cinema. It was also the first Bollywood film to ever cross ₹100 crores at the box office also starting the prestigious “100 crore club” trend. The film opened to a full house in theatres and also succeeded in creating a loyal fan following.

Ghajini is a remake of A.R. Murugadoss’ 2005 film with the same name. The movie was widely publicised for its gripping scenes, Aamir Khan’s 8-pack abs, Asin and Aamir’s on-screen chemistry and for its soothing music album. The film released in 2008 and starred Aamir Khan, Asin Thottumkal, Jiah Khan, and Pradeep Singh Rawat in lead roles.

But not many people know that the climax of the movie was rewritten by Aamir. During a talk show, director A.R. Murugadoss revealed that the climax of the film was rewritten by Aamir. He also said that the actor re-polished the entire location, incidents and dialogue for the climax and considered that version far better than its original Tamil version.

The plot of Ghajini (Hindi)

The story is about a medical student, Sunita (Jiah Khan), who is curious to study the case of Sanjay Singhania, who suffers from short-term memory loss. She runs into him, befriends him, and finds out that he's about to kill, Ghajini Dharmatma. She then comes across a collection of diaries written by Sanjay after she warns the latter of the danger.

Now aware of the surprising truth Sunita meets Sanjay at the hospital and tells him the truth. He then tracks down Ghajini with the help of Sunita and fights off all Ghajini 's men with overwhelming power. Seeing this, Ghajini flees realising that Sanjay is too strong for him. However, Sanjay's amnesia strikes again and forgets everything.

Ghajini, on the other hand, takes the opportunity to stab Sanjay and taunt him with the story of how he killed Kalpana. As he is about to make Sanjay relive the experience by killing Sunita in the same exact manner, Sanjay recovers the memory of Kalpana 's murder and overcomes Ghajini in a burst of energy. At last, he kills Ghajini, just as Ghajini killed Kalpana.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares 'life Lesson' Learned From Aamir Khan, Says 'he Inspires Me'

Also read | Sai Tamhankar's Birthday: Did You Know She Has Acted With B'wood Biggies Like Aamir Khan?

The climax of Ghajini (Tamil)

The climax of the Tamil version revolves around Sanjay fights hand-to-hand with Lakshman. But Lakshman realizes that he doesn't match Sanjay 's strength, so Ram intervenes. As the two brothers look the same, the memory loss of Sanjay strikes again. Ram then takes advantage of Sanjay's memory loss and beats him mercilessly. Sanjay lies badly wounded on the floor when he sees Kalpana's vision. With a sudden burst of last-minute strength and the encouragement of Chitra, Sanjay overpowers both Lakshman and Ram and kills them.

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan Wants To Be Directed By Aamir Khan; Is Mr Perfectionist Listenining?

Also read | Aishwarya Rai's Josh To Aamir Khan's QSQT, Popular Mansoor Khan Films That Are Must-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.