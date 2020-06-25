Sai Tamhankar's Birthday: Did You Know She Has Acted With B'wood Biggies Like Aamir Khan?

Sai Tamhankar is a popular actor, best know for her roles in Marathi and Hindi films. Today is Sai Tamhankar’s birthday and the actor turns 34 this year. Read on to get to know Sai Tamhankar’s movies in which she starred alongside Bollywood biggies.

Read | Ankush Chaudhari, Sai Tamhankar virtually reunite with their 'Classmates' co-stars: Watch

Here is a list of Sai Tamhankar’s movies with Bollywood biggies

Aamir Khan

Sai Tamhankar acted in Aamir Khan’s highly successful film Ghajini. Tamhankar played the role of Sunita’s friend, while Sunita was played by late actor Jiah Khan. Tamhankar's character, along with Jiah Khan's, is a medical student. Sai Tamhankar portrayed the role of a loyal friend in the film who is always looking out for Sunita when she comes up with crazy or risky ideas.

Read | Sai Tamhankar shares a hilarious 'before and after quarantine' meme

Anil Kapoor

Sai Tamhankar’s movie list also includes Black & White. The film is a 2008 Bollywood crime thriller film directed by Subhash Ghai, which had Anil Kapoor in the lead. The film also starred Shefali Chhaya, Anurag Sinha and Aditi Sharma in pivotal roles. Sai Tamhankar played the role of Nimmo in the film. Black & White was Tamhankar’s first Bollywood film.

Read | Sonalee Kulkarni's Film 'Parinati' To Be First Marathi Film To Release On OTT Platform

Radhika Apte

Tamhankar was seen in a leading role in the 2015 Bollywood film Hunterrr. The film starred Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar. She played the role of Jyotsna Surve, a bored married housewife who is looking for some excitement in her life. Jyotsna eventually has an affair with the lead character Mandar, played by Gulshan Devaiah.

Anupam Kher

Love Sonia is a 2018 Indian drama film wherein Sai Tamhankar worked alongside Anupam Kher. Tamhankar portrays the role of Anjali in the film who is a brothel owner and introduces Preeti, played by Riya Sisodiya, into prostitution.

Read | With Ankush Chaudhari As Gopal, Here Is A Look At Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' Cast In Marathi

Sai Tamhankar Instagram

The popular Marathi film actor has over 1 million followers on her Instagram account. Tamhankar was previously married to producer Amey Gosavi. The couple got married in 2013 but parted ways in 2015.

Sai Tamhankar is very active on her Instagram account. The actor usually posts pictures with her loved ones and sneak peeks from her modelling photoshoots. She is currently working on an upcoming Hindi film Mimi and will be starring alongside Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and Supriya Pathak.

Read | What Siddharth Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni, Other Marathi Celebs Were Up To This Weekend?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.