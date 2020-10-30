Did You Know Harshvardhan Rane And Kim Sharma Were Once Rumoured To Be In A Relationship?

Harshvardhan Rane is an emerging actor in the Bollywood industry. Harshvardhan Rane’s movies like Sanam Teri Kasam, Anaamika, Fidaa, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. With his upcoming action thriller drama, Taish’s release date nearing, the actor has been in the limelight and has been making the headlines very often. But, fans will be surprised to know that the actor was dating Bollywood actor, Kim Sharma and have recently broken up with her. Read further ahead about why the two actors decided to end their yearlong relationship.

Also Read | Harshvardhan Rane Shares A Bare Body Still From His Upcoming Movie 'Taish'

Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma’s breakup

By the end of 2017, the rumours of Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma dating each other had started to make the rounds. The couple was quick to confirm being together in public, as they shared many intimate pictures with each other on social media. They were even spotted together at many public platforms, events, and vacations. In fact, soon into their relationship, there were rumours that Kim and Harshvardhan have decided to tie the knot with each other.

Also Read | 'Taish' Trailer Out: Harshvardhan Rane, Pulkit Samrat On A Bloody Revenge Trail | WATCH

But, by the end of 2019, the news of the two actors deciding to call it quits spread fast. Even though none of the two actors has gone public and spoken about the matter in front of the media, reports from Bobblywood Bubble and FilmiBeat reveal that after having a huge argument with each other, the two had stopped talking completely. The official reason for the breakup of Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane remains to be unknown.

Also Read | Aatma Ka Ghar 2 Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Harshvardhan Rane, Poorna, And More

According to reports from StarSunFolded, the rumoured list of Harshvardhan Rane's girlfriend also has the name of Jwala Gutta, the very well-known badminton player. Kim Sharma got married to Ali Punjani in 2010, but the two ended up divorcing each other in 2016, after staying in the marriage for over five years. According to reports from StarSunFolded, the rumoured list of Kim Sharma's boyfriend includes big names from the entertainment world like Yuvraj Singh, Spanish singer Carlos Marin, and more.

Also Read | Harshvardhan Rane Talks About Acceptance In Bollywood And More Ahead Of 'Taish' Release

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane will next be seen in an upcoming revenge thriller, Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The project will release as a feature film as well as a 6-part series. The movie-cum-series will be released on the popular OTT platform Zee5 on October 29, 2020. The ensemble cast includes Pulkit Samrat as Aditya Rai; Kriti Kharbanda as Parineeti; Jim Sarbh as Rohan; Harshvardhan Rane as Yash; Ankur Rathee as Krish "K" Bharadwaj; Zoa Morani as Mahi; Sanjeeda Sheikh as Saanvi; Neha Sharma as Maneet; Aditya Pancholi as Vinod; and Amrita Puri as Anjali.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.