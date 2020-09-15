Did You Know How Much Akshay Kumar Got Paid For His 1st Modelling Project?

Akshay Kumar was recently featured on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls where he revealed many things about his career and personal life. The actor talked about how he got into the modelling and film industry despite having wanted to become a martial arts teacher. He further talked about how much he got paid for his first modelling contract and how he signed his first film ever.

Akshay Kumar's first modelling project

On Monday, the much-awaited episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Akshay Kumar premiered. In the show, the actor revealed that he had earned Rs 21,000 for his first modelling project. He further revealed that he used to teach martial arts and upon the suggestion of a student’s father, he gave modelling a shot. He said:

I was going to be a martial arts teacher, a student's father told me why don't you try modelling? I tried.. I looked left, right, posed and got Rs 21,000... I was like this is what I want to do. I spend an entire day teaching martial arts and get about Rs 5000 and here, I got Rs 21,000 for just posing.

In the same episode, Akshay Kumar further talked about how he signed his first film. The actor revealed that it took him only five minutes to sign his first film. He recollected how a director once asked him if he wants to become an actor and that is how he got his first film.

Then, one day a director walked up to me and asked if I want to become an actor... You won't believe, I signed my first film in 5 minutes.

Akshay Kumar revealed other details about his life as well on the show. He talked about the time when he used to work in a restaurant in Bangkok before starting his career in the Bollywood industry. The actor also talked about his son Aarav and how he does not like to be in the limelight.

Akshay Kumar admitted that he learnt many tricks of survival from Bear Grylls. The actor also confessed that he wished he could bring his kids to the adventure into the wild forest of Bandipur National Park along with him. He further talked about how he has done several stunts for time on this show and he loved doing them.

