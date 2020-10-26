Did You Know Hridaynath Mangeshkar Composed Songs For 'Maya Memsaab' (1993)?

In Indian Cinema and music, the very surname of Mangeshkar seems to reflect musical genius and gifted talents; and this is precisely what one can see in Hridaynath Mangeshkar as well. Expectedly, the followers of mainstream media and fans of Bollywood will immediately link his name to the ‘Nightingale of India’ and his sister Lata Mangeshkar or his other sister Asha Bhosle. But the fans of Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s songs know and see him for what he really is a musical genius. Did you know that Hridaynath Mangeshkar also composed music for Maya Memsaab (1993)?

Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s music in Maya Memsaab

At a time when both the sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle had made an impact in the world of music with their magical voices, Hridaynath Mangeshkar quietly composed music for Maya Memsaab. His work in this film is one of the rare few others that we will get to see in Hindi films. The music in that film is a very important collection of Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s songs, even if lesser people are aware that he was the one who composed its music.

In that film, he got to work with his sister Lata Mangeshkar in multiple songs. Songs like O Dil Banjara, Khud Se Baatein, Yeh Sheher Bada are few where Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice. The variation in the moods and emotions of these songs displays the depth of his ability to create music. The best songs in a film are the ones that capture the emotions of the movie well, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar ensures to do just that with his songs.

More of Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s music

Although lesser known in the Hindi film industry, his work outside the same is considered irreplaceable. He has composed some of the finest modern devotional songs in Marathi. His album Dnyaneshwar Mauli which was released in 1982, is one such example. He has also composed folk music, which includes Koli Geets, which captures the traditional music of Konkan fishermen.

Hridaynath Mangeshkar was awarded Padma Sri by the Government of India in 2009. He has also won National Awards for Best Music in the film Lekin. He also went on to join politics later in his life. This legacy proves that Hridaynath Mangeshkar's songs are some of the most memorable in the industry and that he is an equally big name in the Mangeshkar family.

